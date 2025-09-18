Acquiring 8,200 acres in Kareedu for industrial hub: Minister

Amaravati, Sep 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad on Thursday said here that the state government is acquiring 8,200 acres at Kareedu village in Nellore district for the establishment of an industrial hub.

Addressing the Legislative Council, which kicked off its session on Thursday, the minister promised that the government will take the responsibility of extending livelihood to families which lost it due to the land acquisition.

"We are acquiring a total of 8,200 acres at Kareedu for the industrial hub being set up by Indosol company," said Prasad, adding that land is being acquired by convincing farmers.

The first job opportunities arising with the establishment of the hub will be given to the locals, he said.

According to the minister, farmers have already agreed to part with 500 acres in writing. He said the farmers believe that their region will transform with the establishment of the industrial hub. PTI STH SA