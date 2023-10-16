ACS officer, policeman among three held for accepting bribe in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 16 (PTI) An Assam Civil Services (ACS) officer and the in-charge of a police station were among three arrested in Kamrup district on Monday in two separate cases of alleged bribe, officials said.

Sleuths of the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption made the three arrests, apprehending two of the accused red handed while allegedly accepting bribe money.

In the first operation, the in-charge (IC) of Jambari outpost was held along with a middleman, the directorate said in its official X account.

It said the middleman, a tea shop owner, was first apprehended while accepting "bribe in conspiracy with" the IC for sending a case diary to the court.

In the same trap operation, the assistant sub-inspector was also "apprehended for demanding bribe and accepting it through a middleman in conspiracy with him." An ACS officer posted as executive magistrate in the office of the deputy commissioner, Kamrup, was apprehended red handed "after he accepted bribe for land demarcation related matter" in the second operation of the day, the directorate added. PTI SSG SSG MNB