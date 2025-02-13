Act as 'agents of change' at grassroots level: J-K LG to Bharat Scouts and Guides

Jammu, Feb 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday called upon the Bharat scouts and guides to act as the ‘agents of change’ at the grassroots level and inspire the youth to dedicate themselves towards constructive transformation of the society and the nation.

“Youth is the only power that we have today to develop a progressive society and a prosperous nation. Through youth we can ignite the flame of transformation,” Sinha said, attending the Rajya Puraskar ceremony of J-K Bharat Scouts and Guides here.

He said it is important to task scouts and guides to tackle socio-economic challenges because they have the potential to provide innovative solutions.

The Lt Governor presented J-K Bharat Scouts and Guides Rajya Puraskar certificates to scouts and guides, rovers and rangers and extended his felicitations to all the recipients.

He said these certificates are recognition of their dedication, selfless service, hard work, and discipline.

The Lt Governor lauded the exemplary contribution of everyone associated with the Bharat Scouts and Guides movement towards community services and nation building.

“J-K Bharat Scouts and Guides is on the mission to ensure that service to others is a motto of society before self. With this vision J-K Bharat Scouts and Guides are doing commendable work in fostering the spirit of national integration and working selflessly for betterment of society,” he said.

Sinha asked the J-K Bharat scouts and guides to create awareness among the people on various socio-economic issues and also work towards preservation and protection of natural resources and environment.

“I want J-K Bharat Scouts and Guides to create a network of youth leaders in different sectors, connect the youth with the cultural heritage and traditions, and build a dedicated team of scouts and guides who lead the fight against drug abuse,” the Lt Governor said.

Sinha, also the Chief Patron of Jammu and Kashmir Bharat Scouts and Guides, reiterated his commitment to facilitate the smooth operations of J-K Bharat Scouts and Guides.

“Along with the annual grant-in-aid, whatever kind of support and financial help they require will definitely be provided,” he said.

He also assured every possible support from the government for the smooth conduct of the upcoming national integration camp.

The Lt Governor also felicitated the scout masters and guide captains.