Act as bridge for percolating benefits of flagship schemes: Punjab CM to governance fellows

Chandigarh, Aug 21 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday exhorted the good governance fellows to act as a bridge for percolating the benefits of several flagship schemes of the state government to the people.

Addressing an interactive session with the fellows here, the CM said they have been recruited to serve across departments and will be deployed in flagship programmes including Punjab Mukh Mantri Nishulk Tirath Yatra Yojana, Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana, Yudh Nashian Virudh, Aam Aadmi Clinics, Schools of Eminence and others.

He expressed hope that these fellows will bring fresh perspectives, analytical skills, and execution support to improve service delivery and governance outcomes with dedication, innovation, execution and connecting with the people.

Mann urged the fellows to establish direct contact with the people to get acquainted about the realities at ground level for smooth and hassle free execution of the schemes.

The CM assured fulsome support and cooperation to them from the state government, adding that free hand will be given to them to contact the people with personal touch.

He said these fellows are a product of IITs to IIMs and have vast knowledge and expertise to execute the things in proper manner, adding that they will be an asset for the state government.

The CM asked the fellows to gauge the ground realities and work wholeheartedly for filling the communication gap between people and the state government, so as to benefit the masses.

Mann encouraged them to provide ground information about every decision of the government so that a robust and viable feedback mechanism can be developed.

He said a positive idea and attitude is the key to success and the fellows must inculcate positivity in their outlook and working.

Citing an example, Mann noted that neither he nor any of his ministers have ever claimed that the state exchequer is empty and no stone is being left unturned for the development of the state.

He said that now every single penny of the state is being judiciously utilized for the development of the state's progress and prosperity of its people.

However, Mann bemoaned that a former finance minister used to repeat this rhetoric that the exchequer is empty thereby significantly hampering the state's development.

Earlier governments had never bothered about spreading positivity and had ruined the system due to which youth wanted to move abroad, he said. PTI CHS NB NB