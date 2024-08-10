'Act decisively,' TN CM tells Centre over arrest of fishermen by Sri Lanka

Chennai, Aug 10 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over the arrest of 35 Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka and sought decisive action to secure their release.

Thirty-five fishermen from Ramanathapuram district were arrested on August 9 by Sri Lankan Navy and their four motorised country boats were also seized, Stalin said in a letter to Jaishankar, conveying deep anguish and concern.

"I wish to recall that just recently a delegation from Tamil Nadu that included the MPs and fishermen representatives met you after we had lost two fishermen. It is distressing to note that despite this, there has been no significant relief or respite in this regard." It is imperative that stronger diplomatic measures be pursued to ensure the immediate release of Tamil Nadu fishermen and to establish a more permanent solution to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The safety and security of coastal communities must be a priority, and "I hope that the government of India will take decisive action to secure the release and repatriation of all the apprehended fishermen and their fishing boats." The ongoing detentions of fishermen are not only causing immense hardship to the affected families but is also creating a "pervasive sense of fear and uncertainty in our coastal communities." Furthermore, the CM said the "psychological and financial toll on these families is devastating, and it is becoming increasingly difficult for them to continue their traditional way of life." PTI VGN SS