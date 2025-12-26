Act of political desperation: Delhi minister on AAP leaders' Santa Claus skit

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A day after three AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bhardwaj, were booked for allegedly "outraging the religious sentiments of Christians", Delhi minister Ravindra Indraj described their act as "political desperation", and said a faith should not be mocked.

An FIR was registered against Bhardwaj, Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha and AAP leader Adil Ahmad Khan on Thursday over a skit related to air pollution that had a man dressed as Santa Claus. The complainant alleged that the skit outrages the religious feelings of the Christian community as Santa Claus was a "revered religious and cultural icon". Reacting to the police action, Delhi SC/ST Minister Ravindra Indraj on Friday said the incident reflected "political desperation". Faith should not be used for mockery or political gain, he said.

Asserting that the act was condemnable and unacceptable in a civil society, the minister warned that since religion was a matter of personal belief, any act that hurts religious sentiments could disturb social harmony.

There was no reaction from the AAP over Indraj's comments.

The minister also said the remarks made during the skit were insensitive and contrary to the responsibilities of elected representatives.

The complaint, submitted by an advocate Khushboo George, alleges that the three leaders uploaded videos on their official social media handles on December 17 and 18 of a 'political skit' performed publicly at Connaught Place.

On November 17, Bharadwaj posted a video on X in which he is heard announcing that the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Connaught Place had touched 376. Moments after the remark, the clip shows a man dressed as Santa Claus dramatically collapsing to the ground as passers-by look on.

Reacting to the scene, Bharadwaj is heard quipping in Hindi, "Oh my God, 376 sunke Santa behosh ho gaye (Santa fainted hearing that the AQI has hit 376)." The complainant claimed that, according to the video, people dressed as Santa Claus are allegedly shown fainting and collapsing on the road and being used as props for political messaging.

Bharadwaj later took to X, alleging that the BJP was on the back foot over the issue of pollution and the Aravallis, so its workers were posing as Christians and saying their "religious sentiments are hurt". He dismissed the case as an intimidatory tactic of the Delhi government.