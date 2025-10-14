Act promptly on crimes by UN officials, mission experts: RS member Ujjwal Nikam

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) BJP leader Ujjwal Nikam has voiced concern over crimes committed by officials of the United Nations and experts on mission and urged the multi-lateral organisation to report such offences to the member nations promptly.

"The instances of crimes being committed by the United Nations officials and experts on mission seriously undermines the image, credibility and integrity of the Organization," Nikam, a leading lawyer and a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, said at the UN General Assembly's 80th Session Sixth Committee.

Nikam said India strongly condemns all kinds of crimes committed by UN officials and experts on mission which defeats the purposes and principles of the United Nations.

"We acknowledge that the primary responsibility to hold perpetrators accountable lies with member States. Achieving this objective can only be realized through collaborative efforts and cooperation between States and the UN, with each fulfilling their respective roles," he said.

Nikam said it was essential for the UN to promptly inform and consult the State of nationality of the alleged offender.

"Equally important is that the State acts swiftly, establishes and exercises jurisdiction, conducts investigations and prosecute when warranted," he said.

The Rajya Sabha member said India adheres to a zero tolerance policy and considered it extremely important that violation of any national or international law by the UN officials and experts on mission is properly investigated and prosecuted.

Nikam said with regard to India, the extra-territorial jurisdiction conferred by the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, as outlined in Sections 1(4) and 1(5), enables the prosecution of Indian nationals for offences committed outside the country, provided such acts constitute punishable offences under the BNS if committed within India.

In addition, the Indian Extradition Act of 1962 governs the extradition of fugitive offenders and related matters.

The legislation permits extradition based on an Extradition Treaty with another State, and in the absence of such a treaty, allows for reliance on an international convention as a legal basis for considering extradition requests, he said.

Nikam underlined the need for regular contribution to the Secretary General's Trust fund created to assist victims of sexual exploitation and abuse. PTI SKU VN VN