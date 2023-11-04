Act strictly against land grabbers: UP CM directs officials during Janata Darshan

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday heard the grievances of around 300 people during a 'Janata Drashan' event and directed officials to take strict legal action against land-grabbers.

The chief minister's instruction came after he listened to a grievance raised by a woman during the public grievance meeting held in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan on the Gorakhnath Temple premises, the UP government said in a statement.

The woman told Adityanath that she did not have a permanent house due to poor financial condition and that her land was forcibly occupied by a person. After listening to her complaint, the chief minister ordered the officials to free her land from illegal encroachment at the earliest possible, the statement said.

Adityanath asked the woman not to worry, adding that not only will the land be vacated, a permanent house will also be built on it through any of the housing schemes of the Centre or the state, the release added.

On all the complaints related to land encroachment, the chief minister directed the officials to get the complainants' lands freed and "teach a strong lesson" to the culprits, including the land mafia, the statement said.

During the 'Janata Darshan', Adityanath listened to the grievances of around 300 people and assured them that all their issues would be resolved satisfactorily, adding that those without housing will be provided houses under government schemes.

Adityanath also said, "Adequate financial assistance will be provided for the treatment of serious diseases. Illegal occupation of anyone's land will not be allowed. Strict legal action will be ensured against the land mafia." People also turned up at the Janata Darshan to seek financial assistance for the treatment of serious diseases. The chief minister assured them that they would be provided complete help from the Chief Minister's discretionary fund.

He directed the officials to expedite estimation of the cost of treatment and send it to the government, so that the required funds could be released.

He also blessed children who came to the Janata Darshan with their families and gave them chocolates and encouraged them to study hard, the statement said. PTI COR NAV RPA