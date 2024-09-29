Acted against 4,500 sexual offenders in 24 hours, identified 51,000 such criminals: MP police

Bhopal, Sep 29 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh police have acted against about 4,500 sexual offenders across the state in the past 24 hours, an official said on Sunday.

The police said they have also compiled data concerning 51,052 sexual offenders in the state.

“In the last 24 hours, preventive action was taken against 2,469 sexual offenders and 2,447 others were interrogated and warned. Thus, 4,916 sexual offenders have been interrogated by the police and given strict warnings,” said an official at the state police headquarters here.

On the directives of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to ensure law and order and the safety of women and girls, a drive has been started against sexual offenders and people involved in gender crimes across the state, the official said.

As part of the drive, all police stations in MP have started intensive investigation and monitoring of people involved in sexual crimes in MP in the past ten years, he said.

Information about such individuals, particularly repeat offenders and those found guilty of sexually assaulting girls, has been collected from various police databases, he said.

Since all police stations are involved in the drive, sexual offenders who have changed residences and shifted elsewhere in the MP can also be monitored.

The official said police are issuing warnings if any activity or behaviour of such criminals is found suspicious.

History sheets of habitual offenders are being prepared so that special attention could be paid to them, he said.

Follow-ups are being done for quick disposal of POCSO cases and other sexual crimes in fast-track courts and efforts are being made to ensure speedy justice, the official added. PTI ADU NR