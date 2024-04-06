Acting against corruption to ensure a better future for people: PM Modi in UP

Saharanpur (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that he is acting against corruption to ensure a better future for people.

Addressing an election rally in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, he said the corrupt shatter poor people's dreams, loot them and their rights, and prevent their progress.

"If your son or daughter is eligible for a job, but someone else gets it through corrupt means, what will happen to the future of your children?" Modi told the gathering.

"I am acting against corruption for your better future... I am being subjected to abuses... And, they (referring to the opposition) hold rallies to save the corrupt. This is Modi and he will not step back. Action against the corrupt will continue, this is Modi's guarantee," the prime minister said.

Eight parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh -- Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit -- will vote in the first phase on April 19. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. PTI NAV SMN SMN