Acting against terrorism is collective duty of international community: Sharad Pawar

Pune, May 10 (PTI) Operation Sindoor carried out by Indian armed forces was "essential" for the country's security, and it is a responsibility of the international community to act against terrorism, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday evening.

The former defence minister posted a message on X after India and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire.

"India has always stood for peace and dialogue. If steps are being taken in that direction, they are welcome. However, taking firm action against terrorism is also a collective duty of the international community," he wrote.

The country has never endorsed terrorism, and it carried out "sharp and precise" strikes only on terrorist camps through Operation Sindoor, he said, adding there was no intention of attacking any Pakistani military base or civilian area.

"This action was essential for the security of the nation," he added, referring to the strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in the aftermath of the massacre of 26 tourists in Pahalgam by terrorists.

To respond to Pakistan's repeated provocations with restraint and decisiveness was India's "responsibility", and it fulfilled the same while being mindful of global peace, Pawar said. PTI COR KRK