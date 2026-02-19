Action against big land sharks first, others later: J-K CM on land encroachment

Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) Taking a firm stand against encroachment on government land, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday assured action in the matter and said it will begin with influential violators before targeting the poor.

Winding up the discussions on grants of his departments in J&K Legislative Assembly, Abdullah said there was no disagreement over the need to remove encroachments, but stressed that the process must be fair and follow due advice given to departments.

"None of us is saying that action should not be taken against encroachers. One of the members, Sham Lal Sharma (BJP MLA), said while the bulldozers are used against the poor, the rich manage to escape; it reflects a long-standing practice that needs to be reversed. He has said the right thing," he said.

The chief minister asserted that the government would first move against powerful land grabbers who, he said, often shield themselves by aligning with political parties or leaders.

"When we initiate action, we must first proceed against the big land sharks and land grabbers who infiltrate different political parties and join leaders and manage to protect themselves," he said.

He assured the House that only after action against such influential encroachers would the government, if necessary, proceed against others, reiterating his commitment to an equitable and just approach.

The members across party lines had raised the use of bulldozers in Jammu and Kashmir against the poor people and called for removing encroachments on government lands, starting from powerful people. PTI AB AB AMJ AMJ