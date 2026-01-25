Action against BJP over PM flex boards 'routine', says Thiruvananthapuram mayor

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) City Mayor V V Rajesh on Sunday said that the action against the BJP for installing flex boards on footpaths during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit here was "simply part of routine." The BJP-run Thiruvananthapuram Corporation had imposed a fine on the party, and an FIR was also registered in connection with the installation of the flex boards.

Rajesh said such actions were "routine", noting that he too had received notices from the civic body over flex boards when he was district president. Similar action had been taken against other political parties as well.

He said the measures were taken in accordance with strict directions issued by the Kerala High Court against the installation of illegal hoardings and flex boards in public places.

According to the mayor, BJP workers had removed most of the illegal flex boards, but some went unnoticed and were later reported by the media.

"Following the news reports, the BJP district president ordered the removal of the remaining flex boards, but a few still went unnoticed," Rajesh said.

An FIR was registered against BJP district president Karamana Jayan on Friday. The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation also imposed a fine of Rs 19.70 lakh on the BJP district leadership. PTI HMP SSK SA