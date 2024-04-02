Action against corrupt to go on: PM Modi at election rally in Uttarakhand

Rudrapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the action against the corrupt will go on and he cannot be deterred by threats and abuses.

Beginning his Lok Sabha campaign in Uttarakhand from Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district, he also said that more development work has been done in Uttarakhand over the last 10 years than in the 50-60 years before that.

"Don't you think the corrupt should go to jail. The corrupt are threatening and abusing me. But they can't deter me. Action against each one of the corrupt will continue," Modi said.

The prime minister's remarks come amid opposition onslaught against the ruling party in the wake of arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and JMM leader Hemant Soren.

Asking people to further strengthen him, Modi said he has guaranteed making India the third biggest economy in the world in the third term.

Modi's guarantee means fulfilment of the guarantee, he said.

"Development happens when the intentions are right. Right intentions lead to good results," the prime minister added.