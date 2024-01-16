Action against corrupt top priority of NDA govt, says PM Modi

Amaravati, Jan 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that action against corruption and corrupt people has been the priority of the NDA government at the Centre.

Advertisment

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) in Palasamudram in Sri Satyasai district, Modi said the taxpayers money was being properly utilised and whatever collected is being given back to the people in different forms.

He also claimed that people of this country saved nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore in tax savings since 2014 after the Modi-led government took over and 10 crore fake names have been weeded out of the documents.

“In the last 10 years, we have empowered the poor, farmers, women and youth…. In the last 10 years approximately 10 crore fake names have been weeded out of the documents. Today, every paisa sent from Delhi ( Centre) reaches the bank account of the beneficiary who is entitled to it. Fight against corruption and action against corrupt people has been the priority of the government”, he said.

Advertisment

Modi further said a lot of tax reforms such as implementation of GST and simplified the Income Tax system, were brought in during the last 10 years resulting in record tax collection.

“Several reforms were brought in in the tax system during the last 10 years. Earlier, there used to be different tax systems which common citizens found difficult to understand. Due to lack of transparency, honest tax payers and business people were being troubled,” he said.

Pointing to the introduction of “faceless tax assessment” system in the country, Modi said due to these reforms today in the country record tax collection is being witnessed.

Advertisment

Commemorating the Thiruvalluvar Day, the Prime Minister quoted the great Tamil sage and underlined the role of revenue officers in collecting taxes that led to people’s welfare in a democracy.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the historic Veerabhadra temple in Lepakshi and offered prayers.

Modi chanted songs in praise of Lord Ram, listened to special hymns sung in Telugu extolling the deity, and also witnessed a puppet show on the epic Ramayana featuring Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Ravana.

Advertisment

The PM said he is undergoing an 11-day special anushthan before the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) at the temple at Ayodhya Dham and expressed gratitude for being blessed at the temple during this period.

Acknowledging the atmosphere of Ram Bhakti pervading the country, Modi pointed out that Lord Ram’s inspiration goes beyond devotion.

According to him, Shri Ram is such a great symbol of good governance that he can be a great inspiration for NACIN too.

Advertisment

“The NACIN’s role is to provide a modern ecosystem to the country which will ease trade and business in the country,” he said.

Ahead of Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya, PM Modi said whole country is immersed in Ram Bhakti” Citing a report released by NITI Aayog, he said almost 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the last 9 years by the efforts of his government.

Modi expressed confidence that the poor of the country have the potential to defeat poverty if they are given the means and resources. PTI STH VVK GDK ROH