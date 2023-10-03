Action against NewsClick betrays BJP's nervousness to face LS polls: Mahagathbandhan

Patna, Oct 3 (PTI) Condemning the Delhi police action against news portal NewsClick which has been accused of receiving money for pro-China propaganda, Leaders of the ruling Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar on Tuesday claimed that the move exposed the BJP’s nervousness to face the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Advertisment

Among those who expressed anguish over the development was veteran socialist leader Shivanand Tiwary, the national vice president of RJD which helms the ruling alliance.

"The Modi government is trying to create an atmosphere of terror through the searches on the office of NewsClick and detention of journalists associated with it. I am sure none of them will be cowed down by such tactics. We deplore these incidents," said Tiwary.

He asserted that the commitment of all these journalists towards the nation and the society has been above reproach.

Advertisment

“Among them, Urmilesh is well known in the journalistic circles of Patna where he had worked for a long time. It is inconceivable that any of these senior journalists can act in a manner that would be detrimental to national interests,” the RJD leader said.

"The Modi government is betraying the nervousness it feels in facing the Lok Sabha polls next year. It maintains a vice-like grip on mainstream news channels. It has now turned its gaze towards those independently analyzing politics on YouTube," added the RJD leader.

CPI(ML)-Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, whose party is another key partner in the alliance, expressed his outrage on X.

Advertisment

He said in a post: "Journalists Abhisar Sharma, Urmilesh, Bhasha Singh and several other writers, artists and activists are being subjected to the Modi government's campaign of intimidation and persecution. Condemn this assault on dissenting voices!" The CPI(ML)-L leader also shared a party poster with slogans like "hate mongers and fake news peddlers given a free hand, but journalists with a spine threatened and intimidated".

"Stop the vindictive raiding. Drop all false charges", said another slogan on the poster which also carried photographs of some of the journalists of NewsClick with the caption "cost of speaking the truth under Modi regime".

Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday morning conducted raids at 30 premises connected with NewsClick as well as its journalists' houses, triggering outrage among scribes and non-BJP parties. PTI NAC NN