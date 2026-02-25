Action against private buses, commercial vehicles increased during Apr-Dec 2025: Rajasthan govt

Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) Rajasthan has recorded a sharp rise in enforcement action against private buses and commercial vehicle operators during April to December 2025 compared to the corresponding period in 2024, according to data tabled in the state assembly.

The figures were provided in reply to an unstarred question raised by BJP MLA Devendra Joshi.

The legislator asked for the past three years' data on how many private bus operators and supervisory personnel have been found negligent in relation to such incidents.

He further questioned regarding the action taken against the concerned transport officials for negligence in discharging their supervisory responsibilities. He asked for district-wise statistical details be tabled in the House.

The government gave comprehensive data from April to December for the year 2024-2025.

In the 2025 Jaisalmer bus fire incident, the transport department suspended two employees for negligence in registration and initiated departmental action, while in another bus fire accident in Jaipur’s Shahpura, three transport inspectors were put on awaited posting order for negligence in enforcement action.

According to the data, challans issued for violation of prescribed standards increased from 897 between April 1 and November 30, 2024, to 2,524 during the same period in 2025.

Cases of overloading on roof carriers also rose significantly from 452 in 2024 to 1,144 in 2025. Similarly, challans for buses operating with seat sizes below the prescribed norms increased from 14 to 135.

The number of buses seized during the period went up from 198 in 2024 to 607 in 2025.

Challans issued against commercial motor vehicle drivers rose from 4,887 to 5,048, while those related to road safety violations increased from 4,512 to 4,795.

Challans for other offences climbed from 9,491 in 2024 to 10,117 in 2025.

Enforcement action also intensified in terms of punitive measures. The number of seized vehicles rose from 1,401 to 2,325, while the number of registration certificates suspended increased from 106 to 196.

Driving licence suspensions also saw a substantial jump from 562 to 899. However, the number of permits suspended slightly declined from 43 in 2024 to 36 in 2025. PTI AG OZ OZ