Action against sand mafia in Gondia; earthmovers, lorries worth Rs 3.42 cr seized, 11 booked

Gondia, Jan 12 (PTI) Earth moving equipment and tipper lorries cumulatively worth Rs 3.42 crore were seized in action against the sand mafia in Maharashtra's Gondia district, an official said on Sunday.

The raids took place in Ghatkuroda and Ghogra villages on the banks of Waiganga river in Tirora tehsil here on Saturday, he added.

"Seven earthmovers and four tipper lorries used for illegal excavation, transportation and storage of sand were seized. The raids took place under the supervision of district collector Prajit Nair and Superintendent of Police Gorakh Bhamre," the official said.

An offence under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against 11 unidentified persons connected to the 11 seized vehicles, Inspector Amit Wankhede said. PTI COR BNM