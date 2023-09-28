Action against 'spectrum of illegal activities' would continue to tackle economic losses suffered by Pak: Gen Munir

Islamabad, Sep 28 (PTI) Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir on Thursday said that action against a "spectrum of illegal activities” would continue to tackle the economic losses suffered by the cash-strapped country.

Advertisment

Gen Munir visited Lahore where he attended a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

During the meeting, Gen Munir was briefed about the overall security situation, including actions by the law enforcement authorities (LEAs) against electricity and gas theft, hoarding and foreign currency smuggling, according to an army statement.

"Law Enforcement Actions against a spectrum of illegal activities will continue with full force in collaboration with the LEAs and the concerned government departments to rid Pakistan from the substantial economic losses it continues to suffer due to pilferage done by different methods," he said.

Advertisment

The nature of action was not clarified but the government launched a crackdown against smuggling of dollars and other commodities to Afghanistan earlier this month and it helped the rupee to appreciate in two weeks against the greenback.

The army statement said that the meeting was also briefed on measures taken for protection of minorities and progress of operations in Sindh's Kacha area, where dacoits were posing a serious threat to the Hindu community.

The forum also reviewed repatriation of illegal foreign nationals.

The participants were also apprised on progress on the Special Investment Facilitation Center and Green Punjab initiatives and Gen Munir underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of the landmark initiatives.

The meeting affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people are united for progress and prosperity of the province. PTI SH ZH ZH ZH