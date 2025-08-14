Action can be taken if Dharmasthala complainant’s claims are false: Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday told the Legislative Assembly that action can be taken under the law against the complainant-witness in the Dharmasthala "mass burial" case if the Special Investigation Team finds his allegations to be false.

Emphasising a fair and impartial probe, Parameshwara said, "There should be no politics or religion involved. The truth must emerge within the framework of the law." His remarks came during a discussion in the Assembly, where BJP legislators criticised the government for its handling of the investigation and inaction against what they called a "slender campaign" targeting Dharmasthala and the temple there.

They demanded an interim report from the government and action against the complainant and others allegedly behind him, claiming the allegations were part of a "toolkit to denigrate Hindu gods and their places of worship." The SIT, formed by the state government, is probing claims of mass murder, rape, and mass burials in Dharmasthala over the past two decades.

The complainant, a former sanitation worker whose identity has not been revealed, alleged that between 1995 and 2014 he was forced to handle bodies—including women and minors—and that some showed signs of sexual assault.

He has given a statement before a magistrate.

As part of the probe, the SIT has been conducting investigation at multiple locations identified by the complainant-witness in the forested areas along the banks of the Netravathi River in Dharmasthala, where some skeletal remains have been found at two sites so far.

Parameshwara appealed to members, saying, "My only request is that this issue should not take political or religious turns. Let me make it very clear—the government did not form the SIT under any pressure. We have not bowed to pressure so far and will not do so in the future. Our focus is solely on uncovering the truth and ensuring justice." He added that everyone on the ruling side, including himself, has great respect and devotion towards Dharmasthala, and he has visited the temple multiple times.

Highlighting Dharmasthala’s widespread reverence nationwide and globally, the minister noted that under Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade’s leadership, the temple and its institutions support women’s welfare and educate thousands of students.

"Shouldn’t the truth behind these allegations come out? Should such claims be allowed to linger? We formed the SIT to find the truth, so that those facing allegations are treated fairly," he said.

Responding to questions about the progress of the SIT probe, Parameshwara said, "The police are doing their duty in the pursuit of justice, but that does not mean they will follow everything the complainant says. There is a limit, and the truth will emerge in due course." He added, "If the claims are found to be false, there are provisions under the law, including BNSS, to punish those who make false allegations. No one can mislead the investigation." Hitting back at BJP criticism, Parameshwara asked, "What wrong has the government done? What mistake have we made? We only want the truth to come out." He further emphasised the independence of the SIT, stating, "The government has given the SIT a free hand. We haven’t made a single phone call to the SIT chief because we want the truth to come out." PTI KSU SSK KH