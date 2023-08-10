Action committee questions Maharashtra govt's 'delay' in getting Centre's nod to name Navi Mumbai airport after D B Patil

Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) Members of the Navi Mumbai airport all-party action committee have expressed displeasure over the Maharashtra government's "delay" in getting approval from the Centre to name the upcoming airport after late leader D B Patil.

As a mark of protest, the committee members on Wednesday put up signboards naming roads in three villages near the upcoming airport after D B Patil, who was a Member of Parliament (MP).

Late D B Patil had led several protests by farmers and landowners surrounding Panvel tehsil in Raigad district when the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) acquired land in the area decades ago.

In July last year, the Maharashtra cabinet led by Eknath Shinde cleared the proposal to name the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport after D B Patil.

The action committee led by Dashrath Patil held a brief function on Wednesday, in which its members and local villagers put up signboards on three roads leading to the upcoming airport that read 'Loknete D B Patil International Airport, Navi Mumbai'.

These signboards were installed in Targhar, Ulve and Chinchpada villages around the upcoming airport.

The action committee said the state government should get clearance from the Centre for D B Patil's name for the airport.

Giving an ultimatum to the state government, Dashrath Patil said, "The government should speed up the approval process from the Centre, otherwise a long march will be taken out to the Mantralaya on October 11." "Our delegation met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who has delegated the work to district guardian minister Uday Samant, but the work should be expedited and speedy approval should be obtained from the Centre," he said.

Another member of the committee said they put up the signboards to protest the state's delay in seeking approval from the central government.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last month told the state legislative assembly that the Navi Mumbai airport will become operational in 2024.

Planes will take off from the airport in August next year, he said. PTI COR NP