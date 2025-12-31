Action initiated against 136 establishments in Mumbai for non-compliance of fire safety norms: BMC

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) The Mumbai fire brigade initiated action against 136 establishments for non-compliance of fire safety norms following inspection of 2,703 facilities during a special drive conducted in the city ahead of the New Year celebrations, the civic body said.

In a release issued on the New Year's eve, it said the fire brigade carried out a 'Special Fire Safety Campaign' between December 22 and 28, which was aimed at ensuring compliance with fire safety norms at places expected to witness large gatherings during the New Year festivities.

The inspected establishments included 38 malls, 51 five-star hotels, 194 lodging and boarding houses, 37 rooftop venues, 325 pubs, bars and clubs, 37 party halls, 28 gymkhanas and 1,993 restaurants, the release by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Of the 2,703 establishments inspected between December 22 and 30, action was initiated against 136 for non-compliance with fire safety norms under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, while notices were issued to 55 others, it said.

During the drive, G-South ward of BMC also conducted a special late-night inspection on December 30 in the Kamala Mills and Shakti Mills premises in Lower Parel, where 15 establishments were checked.

The action led to the seizure of eight illegal commercial LPG cylinders, 200 kg of charcoal, 135 litres of edible oil stored in basements, besides other equipment, the release said.

In the release, the civic body further said inspections of hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars and other establishments will continue on a regular basis even after the campaign period, with strict action to be taken against the violators.

The civic body also appealed to establishments and citizens to strictly follow the fire safety guidelines issued by the BMC while celebrating the New Year, and to remain vigilant to avoid any untoward incidents. PTI KK NP