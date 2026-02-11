Action initiated against 6 teachers after Class 12 students found copying during exam

Jalna, Feb 11 (PTI) Action has been initiated against six teachers, who were assigned duty as invigilators at Class 12 exam centres in Maharashtra's Jalna, after students were found copying, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday during the exam of English subject conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in Ambad tehsil, they said.

All the six teachers belong to different educational institutions.

Education Officer (Secondary) Balu Kharat on Wednesday directed their educational institutions to suspend them for dereliction of duty during the examination.

Kharat said the flying squad conducted a surprise inspection at the examination centres in Rohilagad, Ankushnagar and Shahgad, where the students were found indulging in copying and took action against the examinees.

The action was also initiated against the teachers for negligence in supervising during the examination. PTI COR NP