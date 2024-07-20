Action initiated against those who tried to disturb peace in Valley: JK Waqf Board chief

Srinagar, Jul 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi Friday said action has been initiated against those who tried to vitiate peace in the Valley and vowed that nobody will be allowed to create sectarian divide in the society.

Her remarks came after some members of the Shia community held mourning inside the Sunni revered shrine of Khanqah-e-Moula, built in the memory of renowned Sufi saint Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, in the downtown area of the city here.

"A planned attempt to hurt the sectarian cordiality was made by some today at Khankah-e-Moula. J&K Waqf Board has taken cognisance of the matter & action has been initiated. Nobody will be allowed to create any sectarian divide and stern action is being taken," Andrabi said in a post on X.

Srinagar's former Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu had flagged the incident earlier, saying it was unprecedented and could disturb sectarian harmony.

"I'm the most vociferous supporter of Shia-Sunni unity and we are all proud Muhibaan-e-Ahle-Bayat but Azadaari inside Khanqah-e-Moula is unprecedented and could potentially disturb sectarian harmony. What is @Jandkwaqfboard upto? I appeal for calm and understanding," Mattu said on X. PTI SSB TIR TIR