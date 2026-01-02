Action initiated on more than 99 pc of budget assurances: Goa CM

Panaji, Jan 2 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the government has initiated action on more than 99 per cent of assurances announced during the last budget session, and a significant portion of these will be implemented within the current financial year.

Sawant chaired a high-level review meeting at Mantralaya with secretaries, the Director General of Police, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and heads of departments to assess the status of the implementation of budget promises and assurances made in the state assembly.

During the meeting, it was revealed that work has commenced on 99.3 per cent of the budget assurances, and of these, 77 per cent are expected to be fully implemented in the ongoing financial year, while the rest — largely related to civil infrastructure — will be taken up in the next fiscal.

The chief minister instructed all departments to fast-track delivery on both budget and assembly assurances, stressing that the commitments made to the public through the legislature must translate into timely execution on the ground.

Goa has already utilised 57 per cent of its total budgeted expenditure as of November 2025, and the utilisation is expected to reach around 95 per cent by the end of the financial year, a release quoted Sawant as saying.

Market borrowings remain sustainable, with Rs 1,300 crore raised so far out of the Rs 3,200 crore borrowing limit permitted by the Centre, he said.

Sawant also directed departments to strengthen inter-departmental coordination, particularly in areas such as waste management and mobilisation of assistance from the Central government, and other matters important to the state administration. PTI RPS ARU