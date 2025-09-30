Action likely against two HPAS officers for glitches in tender process

Shimla, Sep 30 (PTI) Disciplinary action has been recommended against two Himachal Pradesh administrative officers for procedural lapses while bidding for a technical support agency under the Rural Livelihood Mission.

The secretary of the rural development department has written to the secretary of personnel department seeking action against Anil Kumar, former chief executive officer of State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM), and Kalyani Gupta, a former block development officer.

In a letter dated September 25, 2025, deputy chief executive officer of SRLM said that an enquiry report has flagged lapses in the tender process followed by the two officers in hiring the technical support agency between 2022 and 2024.

According to the report, the bidding process did not seem to be in order, and it failed to adhere to the prevailing government rules and policies, and the Himachal Pradesh Financial Rules 2009.

It added that Anil Kumar, as the CEO of SRLM, failed to obtain financial sanction or prior approval of a competent authority before initiating the tendering process.

In light of the enquiry report, the two officers were served show cause notices on January 18, 2025, and their replies, received on January 31, were found unsatisfactory, the letter said.

Hence, the competent authority has recommended initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the erring officers, it said.

Anil Kumar is currently posted as the regional transport officer in Shimla. Kalyani Gupta is ITDP project officer at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district. PTI BPL RUK RUK