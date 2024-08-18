Action of Didi's police real dictatorship: Pradhan on Kolkata medic rape-murder case

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a state-run Kolkata hospital, saying the people's voice for justice would intensify the more she intimidated them.

Students of different medical colleges took out a procession in Kolkata on Sunday, demanding justice for the trainee doctor allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Pradhan said in a post on X, "The more Mamata Didi and her police intimidates people, the more intense will be people's voices for justice. What Didi's police is doing in Bengal is real dictatorship. First they tried to erase evidence and now they are stopping people to stand in solidarity with the victim’s family." "Obstructing people's right to protest for justice lays bare the double standards and hypocrisy of @MamataOfficial Didi. She may use all her might, neither will she able to suppress people's anger nor the truth," he added.

A civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police was arrested in connection with the trainee doctor's rape and murder and the case taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after a Calcutta High Court order.

Unidentified goons entered the hospital premises shortly after Wednesday midnight and vandalised portions of the facility, where the body of the woman was found. The vandalism occurred amid midnight protests by women against the incident.