Action on damage to barrages of Kaleshwram project as per judicial panel's report: T'gana Minister

Hyderabad, Jun 7 (PTI) The Telangana government would take action to fix accountability with regard to the damage at the barrages of Kaleshwaram project after the judicial commission submits its report, state Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Friday.

The minister, who reviewed the progress of works at the barrages as per the interim measures suggested by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), said the government had taken action against some officials after a vigilance inquiry was conducted earlier.

"Decisions will be taken on taking action, either against those who were in government in the past or those in irrigation, after the judicial commission submits a report. They will be as per their (commission) recommendations and accountability," he said.

The judicial commission is headed by retired Supreme Court judge P C Ghose.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Kaleshwaram project virtually suffered serious damage as leaks developed in two of the three barrages and that the Medigadda barrage structure itself went down.

An expert committee of the NDSA which visited the project following the state government's request suggested some interim measures on the steps to be taken to safeguard the barrages, he said.

The panel has suggested that the gates of the three barrages should be kept open (to let the flow) and also to undertake monsoon flood protection works, he said.

Referring to former CM KCR's comments that the state government should store water and take up pumping from there, the minister said the NDSA has clearly advised against storing water.

He said work on the interim measures suggested by NDSA has begun. He reviewed the progress of the work.

The damage at the barrages of the project last year during the previous BRS regime was believed to be one of the reasons for the BRS' loss in the Assembly polls. PTI SJR SS