Action ordered against 58 sand depots; policy on manufactured sand in offing: Bawankule

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday directed action against 58 sand depots in the state for alleged violation of rules, and said a policy on `manufactured sand' (M-sand) would be presented in the coming cabinet meeting.

The errant depots, to which notices were issued following reports of irregularities, included all 57 government-recognised ones, he told reporters.

"We have sough reports from divisional commissioners within three days. (Permits of) Depots not following the norms will be cancelled," the minister said.

The licenses of 10 depots in Nagpur were temporarily suspended due to non-compliance, and they were asked to rectify the issues within seven days failing which they may face permanent closure, he said.

Specific complaints had been received regarding lack of compliance with transportation rules, absence of CCTV monitoring and mismanagement of dispatch of sand from the depots. Sub-divisional officers were instructed to conduct physical inspections and submit reports to district collectors within three days, Bawankule said.

"There will be no compromise on the sand policy. Depots not working as per the norms will be cancelled," he asserted.

The minister also said the state government is going to introduce a dedicated policy for M-sand.

"In the coming cabinet meeting, we will bring a policy for M-sand. We are planning to set up 50 crushers in each district to produce manufactured sand. This will reduce the need for river sand," Bawankule said.

It will also ensure the availability of sand at consistent prices for the construction sector and help curb illegal sand mining, he added. PTI ND KRK