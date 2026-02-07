Action should be taken first against CM Revanth Reddy for hate speech: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 7 (PTI) Accusing Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of making hate speeches, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said action should be first taken against him under the anti-hate speech legislation proposed to be made by the Congress government.

Referring to Revanth Reddy’s comments that “Congress means Muslims and Muslim means Congress”, the Union Minister for Coal and Mines, alleged that the chief minister also insulted Hindu gods.

“If action is to be taken under the (proposed) hate speech law, then it should first be taken against the chief minister himself. He is the one who has repeatedly given hate speeches, insulting Hindu gods and stating that Congress means Muslims and Muslim means Congress. People will appreciate him if he stops hate speeches first”, Kishan Reddy told reporters here.

Revanth Reddy had recently said his government will make a law against hate speech in the coming budget session and implement it in Telangana.

The Union minister further accused the Congress government of failing to fulfil its poll promises, despite being in power for more than two years.

Kishan Reddy also sought to know from Revanth Reddy on his claim that he would lodge the BRS President and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in jail in the alleged corruption in Kalesharam project.

He claimed that after coming to power, the Congress government is “protecting” KCR.

He further sought to know from Revanth Reddy who is obstructing him from taking action against KCR, whether it is Rahul Gandhi or the Congress high command. "This needs to be clarified," he said.

Kishan Reddy demanded that Revanth Reddy resign from the post of chief minister if he does not have the courage to take action against KCR.