Action sought against J’khand minister, officials as thalassemia-affected children test HIV-positive

Ranchi, Oct 27 (PTI) The opposition in Jharkhand on Monday demanded stringent action against Health Minister Irfan Ansari and senior functionaries of his department after five children suffering from thalassemia tested HIV-positive in Chaibasa following blood transfusions.

The demand came a day after the state government on Sunday suspended the West Singhbhum civil surgeon and other officials in connection with the matter.

"In the last five years, the Health Department has been filled with the stench of corruption. End it. If you want to bring reform, impose punishment at Secretary and Minister level," senior Janata Dal (United) MLA Saryu Roy said.

The former minister asserted that merely suspending the civil surgeon and some officials is not enough.

The BJP also sharply attacked the state government over the incident.

BJP state president and Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi demanded removal of the health minister.

On Sunday, Marandi termed the episode a "state-sponsored attempt to murder children", and alleged that the tragedy reflected the collapse of Jharkhand's healthcare system.

Marandi also demanded fixing accountability at the highest level and that those responsible should face strict punishment.

Terming the incident "extremely serious", Ansari said this matter came to his attention two days ago, following which he ordered a high-level investigation.

During the investigation, a preliminary confirmation of HIV infection was found in a child suffering from thalassemia, he said.

Taking swift action on this serious matter, the civil surgeon of Chaibasa, the doctor in charge of the HIV unit, and the technician concerned have been suspended with immediate effect, he said.

"I have constituted a high-level investigation committee and directed it to submit a complete investigation report within a week. Additionally, it has been clearly stated that the investigation must ensure whether the blood supply came from the blood bank or from an external source," Ansari said in a post on X.

Noting that it takes approximately four weeks to confirm HIV infection, the health minister said if the blood of an infected person is transfused during the window period, such a situation of infection may arise.

"It is known that in the past one and a half years, children have undergone plasma transfusion 32 times. Thirty-two individuals are being identified," he said in the post.

Of them, two individuals have been tested and found to be HIV negative, he added.

Meanwhile, a high-level probe is also underway following the suspension of officials at the direction of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The suspension came after the family of a seven-year-old thalassemia patient alleged that the local blood bank in Chaibasa, the district headquarters of West Singhbhum, had transfused HIV-contaminated blood to their child.

During an inquiry by a five-member medical team from Ranchi on Saturday, four more children were found to be HIV-positive.

"This is a serious and sad issue. The civil surgeon concerned, medical officer in charge of the blood bank and technicians have been suspended with immediate effect and the ACMO has been given charge. A high-level probe is underway in the matter," Additional Chief Secretary Ajoy Kumar Singh had told PTI.

Earlier, Soren instructed officials to suspend the civil surgeon of West Singhbhum, along with other responsible officials.

"The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to each affected family and will bear the complete cost of treatment for the infected children," Soren posted on X.

Describing the incident as "extremely heartbreaking", the CM ordered the health department to conduct an audit of the blood banks in the state.

Following the initial allegation by the child's family, the state government constituted a medical team to investigate how the infected blood was transfused.

According to officials, approximately 25 units of blood had been transfused to the child since treatment began at the Chaibasa blood bank.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Sushanto Majhee earlier confirmed that the child had tested HIV-positive more than a week ago. He also said that HIV transmission could occur through various means, including exposure to contaminated needles.

The five-member investigation team, led by Director of Health Services Dr Dinesh Kumar, inspected the blood bank at Sadar Hospital and the paediatric intensive care unit, collecting details from children currently undergoing treatment.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that contaminated blood was transfused to a thalassemia patient. Certain irregularities were detected at the blood bank, and officials have been instructed to address these issues immediately," Dr Kumar stated.

West Singhbhum district currently has 515 HIV-positive cases and 56 thalassemia patients.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi had called the incident "shameful" and an "extremely serious case of negligence". PTI NAM NN