Action taken against 5.4k vehicles during Mumbai traffic police's drive; 584 modified silencers seized

Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) The Mumbai traffic police took action against 5,445 vehicles and seized 584 motorcycle silencers that had been modified for enhanced sound during a special drive last week to curb air and noise pollution, an official said on Thursday.

These seized silencers, which also cause air pollution due to emission of gases from the exhaust without filters, were crushed by a bulldozer in the presence Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Praveen Padwal and other senior officials, he added.

"Action was taken against 714 vehicles that had such modified silencers installed in them. Fines were imposed by generating e-challans. While 20,946 vehicles were pulled up all through the year for not having pollution under control (PUC) certificates, a total of 5,866 cases were made just between November 7 and 15," the official pointed out.

Since the drive started, we collected fines totalling Rs 13.75 lakh, he added.

"In order to address the growing concern about air and noise pollution, the traffic police started this drive. It will continue. We will also take action against those manufacturing such modified silencers," Joint Commissioner Padwal said.

"We are urging motorists to not make any modification to silencers. They must also get PUC certificates. Strict action will be taken against vehicles violating environment norms," he said.

Padwal said action, including levy of penalties, was taken against 1,738 vehicles that were carrying construction material without taking precautionary measures.