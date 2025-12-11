Action taken against boats from other states fishing off Maharashtra coast: minister

Nagpur, Dec 11 (PTI) Action has been taken against eight fishing boats from other states for intruding into Maharashtra's maritime waters and Rs 34 lakh in fine were recovered from them in 2025, the Maharashtra government told the legislative council here on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question by Sunil Shinde, fisheries minister Nitesh Rane admitted that boats from other states fishing illegally near Maharashtra coast was an issue.

Action was taken against eight such boats this year, while since 2021-22, action has been taken against 34 boats and a total penalty of Rs 2.51 crore recovered under the Maharashtra Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1981, he said. PTI CLS KRK