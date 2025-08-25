Action against 5 officers who skipped review meeting chaired by CM Yogi

Gorakhpur (UP): Gorakhpur Divisional Commissioner Anil Dhingra has taken strict action against five officers who were absent during the review meeting of development projects held in the Annexe Bhawan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

Dhingra issued an order to stop the salary of these absent officers for one day. Along with this, a letter was sent to the government for departmental action against them, according to an official statement.

The officers against whom the action has been taken are: project managers of C&DS Unit 14, 19 and 42 (all three units), the executive engineer of Uttar Pradesh State Construction Cooperative Federation (UPRNSS)-I and the principal of BRD Medical College.