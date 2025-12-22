Action taken against Rajasthan police personnel involved in illegal sand mining

Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) In a crackdown following statewide decoy operations, action has been taken against police personnel found guilty of serious dereliction of duty and alleged involvement in illegal sand mining in Rajasthan.

Five station house officers (SHOs) have been suspended with immediate effect while six others have been line-attached.

Additional Director General of Police (Vigilance) S Sengathir said that 11 special teams were constituted on the directions of the police headquarters (PHQ) and conducted covert decoy operations across various districts on December 18 and 19.

Team members posed as ordinary citizens to assess the functioning of police stations, naka points and patrolling arrangements.

The operations revealed that illegal transportation of sand was being ignored at several police stations and there was serious negligence in the discharge of duty, he said.

Based on the findings, the PHQ on December 21 suspended the SHOs of Shivdaspura police station in Jaipur, Peeplu and Barauni in Tonk, Pisangan in Ajmer and Kotwali police station in Dholpur.

At the same time, the SHOs of Gulabpura in Bhilwara, Kunhadi and Nanta in Kota city, Lalsot in Dausa, Gangrar in Chittorgarh and Luni in Jodhpur have been removed and sent to police lines.

Departmental inquiries have been ordered against all the erring officers.

The PHQ issued a stern warning, saying any collusion or negligence by police personnel in illegal sand mining, transportation or storage would not be tolerated. District superintendents of police have been directed to ensure swift disciplinary action against those found guilty.

Directions have also been issued from the PHQ to the IGs of Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur and Ajmer ranges to initiate disciplinary proceedings against 15 police personnel from 11 police stations found guilty during the operation.