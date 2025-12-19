Action taken by Centre to resolve Ladakh's issues will be in UT's interest: LG Gupta

Jammu, Dec 19 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday said that stakeholders have already submitted their draft proposals addressing various issues and the Centre will take action in the interest of the Union Territory and the nation.

Talks are continuing in Ladakh and the process is moving forward in a structured manner, he said "They have submitted their draft, and further discussions will be carried out on the basis of that draft,” Gupta said, indicating that deliberations would proceed on the agreed framework.

He added that the administration remains committed to sustained dialogue to ensure that all concerns are addressed in a constructive manner.

Ladakh representatives held a meeting the Ministry of Home Affairs with its sub-committee in Delhi on October 22. The panel took part in the talks with a focus on their primary demand of statehood and safeguards for the Union Territory under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Replying to a question about the criticism by the opposition over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is lodged in Jodhpur jail, Gupta said, “Only what is in the interest of the country will be done, and whatever is done will be in the interest of Ladakh. Nothing will be done beyond that.” He said that the Central government is taking appropriate steps and that any decision taken would be in Ladakh’s interest.

Wangchuk was detained under the stringent NSA on September 26, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union Territory. The government had accused him of inciting the violence.

The Lieutenant Governor, who inaugurated a three-day painting exhibition titled ‘Memory Imprints’ by eminent artist Milan Sharma at the Master Sansar Chand Gallery here, said a large number of infrastructure and road projects are currently underway in Ladakh and that all these projects have been taken up with the Government of India and the finance minister.

“In several of these projects, funds of the Union Territory are also being utilised. There were some difficulties related to land acquisition, about which I have also apprised the Union Home Minister and the Finance Minister,” he said.

Thanking the Union government for its support, Gupta said the Centre is making every possible effort for the development of Ladakh.

He added that Ladakh’s increasing focus on renewable energy would open a new chapter in its development journey.

“Recently, we have established the world’s first unique project related to thermal power. In recent days, the solar energy project in the Pangong area has also been taken forward. ONGC is also working there. I believe that in the future, geothermal energy projects to be set up in Ladakh will be capable of supplying electricity to the entire country,” he said.

On tourism, the LG Gupta said Ladakh should emerge as a year-round tourist destination.

“Tourism should function throughout the year. Our constant effort will be to ensure that more and more tourists visit Ladakh. It is not a tourism destination for just three or four months, but should be developed as a year-round destination. In the coming time, we will provide all necessary facilities to tourists accordingly,” he said.

Commenting on the change of name of the MGNREGA scheme, Gupta said "The government has already taken a decision on this, and what impact it will have—I do not think it would be appropriate for me to comment on that." The three-day exhibition "Memory Imprints" by Milan Sharma is being organised by Jammu's Kala Kendra at the Master Sansar Chand Gallery.