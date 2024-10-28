Action to be taken against two officials for helping job racket accused: Goa CM

Panaji, Oct 28 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said action would be initiated against two officials in connection with a job racket operated by a woman.

Advertisment

Puja Naik was held last week for allegedly duping people after promising them government jobs.

Speaking at a function organised to observe Vigilance Week, the CM said, "The woman had come to my private residence seeking a personal conversation. I soon realised she was trying to convince me to give the person accompanying her a government job. I immediately asked that she be handed over to Bicholim police and a case be registered." The CM said the woman was arrested by Ponda police as well and has claimed two government officials were helping her in this racket.

"Police will summon both these officials and action will be initiated against them. We have a policy of zero tolerance against corruption. People must not fall prey to such job rackets," Sawant said. PTI RPS BNM