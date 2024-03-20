Advertisment
National

Action to be taken against unauthorised parking facilities: Delhi Mayor

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday said the municipal corporation will take action against all parking facilities operating without permission.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference at the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) headquarters here, Oberoi released a list of 403 parking lots that are authorised to function across 12 zones under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

"We have now released a comprehensive list of authorised parking facilities. Any parking not included in this list is deemed illegal and appropriate action will be taken against them," she said.

"Parking remains a significant concern affecting both residents and transportation in the city. During the previous BJP governance, illegal parking facilities proliferated across the city," Oberoi added. The mayor also announced a dedicated email address -- complaintcell@gmail.com -- for the public to report unauthorised parking activities. PTI SJJ BHJ RPA

Advertisment
Subscribe