Action to be taken against unauthorised parking facilities: Delhi Mayor

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday said the municipal corporation will take action against all parking facilities operating without permission.

Addressing a press conference at the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) headquarters here, Oberoi released a list of 403 parking lots that are authorised to function across 12 zones under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

"We have now released a comprehensive list of authorised parking facilities. Any parking not included in this list is deemed illegal and appropriate action will be taken against them," she said.

"Parking remains a significant concern affecting both residents and transportation in the city. During the previous BJP governance, illegal parking facilities proliferated across the city," Oberoi added. The mayor also announced a dedicated email address -- complaintcell@gmail.com -- for the public to report unauthorised parking activities. PTI SJJ BHJ RPA