Action underway to develop Naimish Tirtha as pilgrimage site, says Yogi Adityanath

Sitapur (UP), Feb21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday emphasised the boundless splendour of Naimisharanya Dham in Sitapur, noting its significance echoed across various religious scriptures.

During the inauguration of the ‘Sthapna-Pran-Pratishtha Mahotsav’ of Sri Jagdamba Raj Rajeshwari temple and the Chitshakti gate of the new temple, he highlighted its reference in revered texts such as the Ramcharitmanas by Saint Tulsidas.

“It was here that thousands of sages, guided by Lord Vedvyas, engaged in deep meditation and gave India's rich heritage of Vedic wisdom and science a written form," he said.

He mentioned significant events related to Naimisharanya, such as Maharishi Dadhichi's donation of his bones during the Devasur battle. “Part of Sati's tongue had fallen at this place in the form of Lalita Devi.

Shaktipeeth, the sacred abode of Maa Lalita Devi and Chakratirtha, is located here. Connecting old traditions, Saint Sanmukhanand Puri Ji Maharaj established Rajarajeshwari temple and Ashram,” he said.

“Keeping in mind the importance of Naimish Tirtha, the government has taken several steps. Action is underway to develop it as a pilgrimage site,” Adityanath said.

Highlighting that religion is much more than just a set of rituals, the chief minister emphasised its role in guiding individuals towards virtuous paths.

He stressed the universal significance of Sanatan Dharma, stating that as long as it thrives, humanity will continue to progress towards collective welfare.

"Any threat to Sanatan Dharma jeopardises the well-being of humanity as a whole," he added.

Expressing his vision for Naimisharanya, the chief minister emphasised the importance of restoring its ancient glory, not only for religious reasons but also for economic growth.

Reflecting on the economic boost experienced by the traders in Ayodhya post-consecration, he said the overarching goal of the initiatives spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is for public welfare. PTI ABN ABN KSS KSS