Action will be taken against filmmaker Kunju Muhammed, says Chalachithra Academy Vice Chairperson

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 11 (PTI) Kerala State Chalachithra Academy Vice Chairperson Cuckoo Parameswaran here on Thursday said action would be taken on the molestation complaint filed against filmmaker P T Kunju Muhammed.

Speaking to reporters after the launch of the Delegate Cell, arranged as part of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), Parameswaran confirmed that the Academy had received a complaint in this regard.

“Understanding the seriousness of the incident, we are taking it with zero tolerance. Action will follow its due course, and there will be no change in that,” she said.

Asked when the complaint was received, she said that confidentiality was being maintained.

“We are handling it appropriately while ensuring confidentiality. We gave our assurance to the complainant when we received the complaint,” she said.

Muhammed, a noted filmmaker and producer, has also served as a Left-supported independent MLA in Kerala.

Recently, Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment Police registered a case against him for allegedly molesting a woman associated with the film industry while they were staying at a hotel in the city as part of the Malayalam movie selection process for IFFK.

The opposition alleged that, despite a complaint being submitted to the Chief Minister, the case was not registered in a timely manner.

Referring to the 2017 actress assault case in which actor Dileep was recently acquitted by a court, Parameswaran said court verdicts must be accepted even if they are not in one’s favour.

“We are obliged to follow the court’s decision. But one thing must be noted — the court has punished the accused persons, and we should not forget that,” she said.

She said the verdict has confirmed that the complainant had experienced a brutal incident.

“Anyone can go through such an experience, and we should think about ways to prevent such incidents,” she added.

Regarding identifying conspirators, she said it was the responsibility of the police, not the media or the public.

Reacting to IFFK’s use of the hashtag “Avalkoppam” (With Her) during this year’s festival, Parameswaran said the organisers have not stated that such a hashtag cannot be used.

“Wait, the film festival will only begin on Friday,” she said. PTI TBA TBA ROH