Action will be taken against indiscipline during Bahuda Yatra: Puri temple chief

Bhubaneswar, Jul 12 (PTI) Strict action will be taken against those who indulge in indiscipline during the 'Bahuda Yatra' of Lord Jagannath in Puri, a senior official said on Friday amid outrage over the idol of Lord Balabhadra falling on some servitors during Rath Yatra.

After taking charge, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said care will be taken so that such incidents do not happen again.

"We will take strong action against the persons who will indulge in unruly behaviour because we have noticed that some unauthorised persons were climbing the chariots and carrying mobile phones during Rath Yatra which is not allowed," he said.

Twelve servitors were injured when the idol fell while being taken out of the chariots after they reached Gundicha temple. It was alleged that several servitors were busy taking photos and videos on their mobile phones when the idol fell due to loss of balance.

"We seek forgiveness from the lord for what happened. As per the decision of the temple managing committee, a committee has been formed and we should wait for its report," Padhee said.

He said discussions were held with different groups of servitors so that the rituals could be completed smoothly.

"We hope that they will not bring a bad name, but promote our Jagannath culture," he said.

Rath Yatra was held on July 7 and 8, while 'Bahuda Yatra', the return journey of the deities to the Jagannath temple, will be held on July 15. PTI BBM BBM SOM