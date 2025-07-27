Action will be taken against KSEB officials at fault for schoolboy's electrocution: Minister

Kollam (Kerala), Jul 27 (PTI) Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty on Sunday said the KSEB chairman has been tasked with finding out who were all at fault for the recent death by electrocution of a 13-year-old boy at an aided school here and take action against them.

The minister said that when the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) admitted that there was a failure on its part, it should mention who were all responsible for it.

Krishnankutty said that the KSEB chairman -- Mir Mohammed Ali -- has now been tasked to find out who were all responsible as the report given by the Board's chief security commissioner did not mention any names.

"When the report says there was a failure, it should say by whom. But, the report did not mention any names. So, the chairman has been asked to find out the names and take action against them," the minister said.

He said that those at fault would be identified and action would be taken against them within one week.

Mithun, a student of Thevalakkara Boys High School here, died on July 17 after coming into contact with a live electric wire on the school premises.

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday announced that the state government will take over administration of the school and the institution's manager will be dismissed.