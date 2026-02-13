Action will be taken against Sena (UBT) leaders who backed BJP in Chandrapur mayor polls: Raut

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said action will be taken against local leaders in Chandrapur who backed bitter rival BJP in mayoral polls.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said whatever happened in Chandrapur was not the position of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

No one in the party has supported the move taken by the local leaders in Chandrapur, the Rajya Sabha MP emphasised.

"Just wait and watch," Raut said.

When asked whether the party will crack the whip on the issue, Raut said, "There will be action. Those who have consumed bullshit will certainly be asked for an explanation." "If local leaders have taken a stand for their selfish interests by keeping the party in the dark then I am confident that Shiv Sena (UBT) will take a stand on the matter," Raut added.

The faction-ridden Congress on Tuesday suffered a major embarrassment after a surprise alliance between rivals Sena (UBT) and the BJP led to the election of a BJP mayor in Chandrapur.

BJP's Sangeeta Khandekar won the election by a single vote, defeating Congress candidate Vaishali Mahadule. Sena (UBT) corporator Prashant Danav was elected deputy mayor.

The development raised serious questions over Opposition unity and the viability of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

Chandrapur is one of the few municipal corporations where the Congress emerged as the largest party and was poised to secure the mayor's post. In the elections for the 66-member civic body, the Congress won 27 seats, followed closely by the BJP with 23 seats. PTI PR BNM