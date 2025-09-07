Action will be taken against those linked to custodial tortures, says Union Minister Gopi

Kozhikode (Kerala), Sep 7 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Sunday said that an "emergency-like situation" prevails in Kerala and action will be taken against those involved in custodial tortures in Thrissur district.

Youth Congress leader V S Sujith was allegedly tortured at Kunnamkulam police station after being taken into custody for questioning police officials who threatened his friends standing at the roadside on April 5, 2023.

The CCTV footage from the police station surfaced after Sujith obtained it through the Right to Information (RTI) Act recently.

At Peechi police station, an officer was seen assaulting employees of a restaurant.

The CCTV footage was released by Thrissur-based businessmsn K P Ouseph, the managing director of Laly's Group, whose employees were allegedly assaulted inside Peechi police station on May 24, 2023.

"Action will be taken. I will look into what can be done from my jurisdiction. It was a very bad act. There is an emergency-like situation in the state," Gopi said, adding that he has seen the CCTV footage of the police assault.

Gopi represents Thrissur Lok Sabha constitutuency.

Meanwhile, police detained four Youth Congress activists who were allegedly planning to stage a protest against the minister. Officials later said the detention was a preventive measure.

The Congress and its youth wing continued to demand the dismissal of the four police personnel of Kunnamkulam police station who were suspended on Saturday for allegedly assaulting Sujith in 2023.

Senior Congress leaders also visited Sujith in Thrissur and expressed solidarity with him. PTI TBA KH