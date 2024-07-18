Action will be taken to rescue child labourers in city: Delhi govt to HC

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The AAP government on Thursday assured the Delhi High Court that action will be taken to rescue minors trafficked from various parts of the country and forced to work as bonded labourers here on getting actionable information.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, which observed that the issue is of absolute priority, directed the Delhi government counsel to file a status report on the action taken in the matter.

The high court was hearing a PIL seeking direction to the authorities to raid and rescue over 1,000 minors trafficked from various parts of the country and forced to work as bonded labourers here.

Petitioner Rohtas, who claimed to support the work of NGO 'Sahyog Care For You', stated in a PIL that he has sent 18 complaints to authorities to conduct raids at various properties in Delhi and rescue 245 children and 772 adolescents who are being forced to work as bonded labourers in extremely unsafe and unhygienic conditions for 12-13 hours daily.

During the hearing, Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi informed the bench that in pursuance to the court’s last order, a meeting took place between the petitioner and the SDM (headquarters) but no actionable information has been shared with the officer.

He said the petitioner has not given any proper address of the properties where child labourers are suspected to be working and without identification of the addresses, it would be difficult for the authorities to take action.

The petitioner’s counsel, however, claimed that no information was sought from them and urged the court to fix a timeline for taking action of rescuing the minors.

The bench said there can’t be a straightjacket formula here and every situation demands different action.

“Let us trust them (authorities) and hope that action will be taken. Things work on mutual trust. You give information to Mr. Tripathi. He will coordinate with other departments and ensure action is taken. This is of absolute priority. Involve some senior officials and get it done,” it said.

The court further said, “to ensure that the cause canvassed by the petitioner does not suffer, this court directs the petitioner to share actionable information with Mr. Tripathi in a sealed cover during the day”.

The court had earlier issued notice to the Delhi government, Department of Revenue, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on the petition.

The plea stated that most of the children trafficked work and stay with the employer, and are forced to work in extremely hazardous circumstances detrimental to their health and physical growth.

The PIL stated that it has been more than two months since the complaints were first sent to the authorities concerned and multiple reminders were also sent to eight district magistrates and 16 SDMs in Delhi, but no action has been taken by the administration.

The law mandates that rescue in such cases is to be conducted within 24 to 48 hours, it said.

"Given the severity of the child bonded labour circumstances and the strong authority bestowed upon the respondents, they were duty bound to take urgent action for the identification, rescue, release and rehabilitation of the victims and to initiate appropriate prosecution or legal actions against the perpetrators involved in the crime," the petition stated.

The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to ensure that all child labourers or bonded labourers or trafficking complaints are investigated within 24 to 48 hours of the receipt of the complaint.