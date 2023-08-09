India logs 53 new coronavirus infections; active Covid cases at 1,539

New Delhi: India has logged 53 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have declined to 1,539, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The death toll stood at 5,31,918, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally stood at 4.49 crore (4,49,96,112).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,62,655 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.