Active Covid cases dip to 1,470

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) India has logged 38 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 1,470, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,921, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally stood at 4.49 crore while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,62,883.

The national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.PTI PLB DV DV