With 47 new coronavirus infections; active Covid cases rise to 1,505

New Delhi: India has logged 47 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 1,505, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,920, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally stood at 4.49 crore (4,49,96,198) while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,62,773.

The national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.