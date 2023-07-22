With 60 new coronavirus infections; active Covid cases climb to 1,479

New Delhi: India has logged 60 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,479 from 1,460 a day ago, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

Advertisment

The death toll stood at 5,31,915, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally been recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,95,224). The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,830 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.