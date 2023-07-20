Advertisment
NewsDrum Desk
20 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
With 51 new coronavirus infections; active Covid cases rise to 1,476

Representative image

New Delhi: India has logged 51 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,476, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll stood at 5,31,915, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally been recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,95,055).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,664 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

